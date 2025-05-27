Udemy Inc (UDMY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for UDMY is 81.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.11% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of UDMY was 1.23M shares.

The stock of Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) has increased by 0.59 when compared to last closing price of 6.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.83% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-07 that SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading AI-powered reskilling platform, today announced the launch of the Udemy Innovation Studio, a major milestone in the company’s evolution from an online marketplace to a skills-first platform built for the age of AI. The Innovation Studio was created to fast-track the development and deployment of new AI capabilities across Udemy’s two-sided platform, connecting millions of learners with a global community of expert content creators.

UDMY’s Market Performance

UDMY’s stock has fallen by -2.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.63% and a quarterly drop of -29.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Udemy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.67% for UDMY’s stock, with a -12.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDMY stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for UDMY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UDMY in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $7 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to UDMY, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

UDMY Trading at -3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDMY fell by -2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.82. In addition, Udemy Inc saw -16.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDMY starting from Sarrazin Hugo, who purchase 22,695 shares at the price of $6.91 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Sarrazin Hugo now owns 47,580 shares of Udemy Inc, valued at $156,761 using the latest closing price.

Sarrazin Hugo, the President and CEO of Udemy Inc, purchase 14,285 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Sarrazin Hugo is holding 24,885 shares at $99,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09 for the present operating margin

0.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Udemy Inc stands at -0.09. The total capital return value is set at -0.33. Equity return is now at value -27.17, with -10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Udemy Inc (UDMY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -147.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -89.33 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Udemy Inc (UDMY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.