U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 42.94. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is above average at 10.75x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for USB is 1.55B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of USB on May 27, 2025 was 11.62M shares.

USB’s Market Performance

USB’s stock has seen a -3.05% decrease for the week, with a 8.78% rise in the past month and a -5.41% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for U.S. Bancorp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.65% for USB’s stock, with a -5.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USB stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for USB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for USB in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $60 based on the research report published on May 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USB reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for USB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 03rd, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to USB, setting the target price at $43.50 in the report published on April 03rd of the current year.

USB Trading at 5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +7.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USB fell by -3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.72. In addition, U.S. Bancorp saw -9.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USB starting from Gillani Aleem, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $37.32 back on Apr 21 ’25. After this action, Gillani Aleem now owns 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp, valued at $186,600 using the latest closing price.

Roy Arijit, the Sr. Exec. VP of U.S. Bancorp, sale 2,237 shares at $43.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07 ’25, which means that Roy Arijit is holding 39,994 shares at $97,701 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29 for the present operating margin

0.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Bancorp stands at 0.22. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 0.98 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Bancorp (USB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 8.85 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 18.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, U.S. Bancorp (USB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.