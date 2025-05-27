Tuya Inc ADR’s (TUYA) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, TUYA stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly gain of 18.92% and a quarterly plunge of -25.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.29% for Tuya Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.28% for TUYA’s stock, with a 22.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE: TUYA) Right Now?

Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE: TUYA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for TUYA is at 0.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TUYA is 457.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.04% of that float. The average trading volume for TUYA on May 27, 2025 was 3.03M shares.

TUYA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE: TUYA) has surged by 9.09 when compared to previous closing price of 2.42, seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-23 that Tuya is demonstrating sustainable revenue growth and expanding margins and has returned to profitability, driven by its global AIoT platform and recurring SaaS revenues. The platform’s scaling is smart, with a growing developer base, international expansion, and strategic partnerships, notably in Southeast Asia and with major tech players. Valuation looks high on trailing metrics but is reasonable on a forward basis, especially considering strong cash reserves and improving profitability.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUYA

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to TUYA, setting the target price at $7.20 in the report published on February 22nd of the previous year.

TUYA Trading at 0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +18.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUYA fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, Tuya Inc ADR saw 47.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.17 for the present operating margin

0.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tuya Inc ADR stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.05. Equity return is now at value 1.98, with 1.78 for asset returns.

Based on Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 17.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -42.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at 13.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.