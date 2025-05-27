Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has seen a -4.19% decrease in the past week, with a 5.30% gain in the past month, and a -12.15% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for TFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.42% for TFC stock, with a simple moving average of -7.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) Right Now?

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TFC is 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TFC is 1.31B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TFC on May 27, 2025 was 10.21M shares.

TFC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) has surged by 0.98 when compared to previous closing price of 39.28, but the company has seen a -4.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-21 that Long-term bond yields continue to rise. But investors looking for income can still find plenty of attractive opportunities with dividend-paying stocks that have healthy yields. “23 stocks pay huge dividends. They should be a better bet than treasuries.” —Barron’s Weekly. Interviewed by Barron’s, Steven Wieting, strategist at Citi-Wealth, noted that growing dividends are tangible benefits for shareholders and hallmarks of companies with strong balance sheets. “Nobody can fake a dividend,” he said.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFC stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for TFC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TFC in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $44 based on the research report published on May 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to TFC, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on March 05th of the current year.

TFC Trading at 1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFC fell by -4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.83. In addition, Truist Financial Corporation saw -8.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFC starting from Boyer K. David Jr., who sale 4,966 shares at the price of $46.20 back on Dec 04 ’24. After this action, Boyer K. David Jr. now owns 11,246 shares of Truist Financial Corporation, valued at $229,444 using the latest closing price.

Boyer K. David Jr., the Director of Truist Financial Corporation, proposed sale 4,966 shares at $46.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04 ’24, which means that Boyer K. David Jr. is holding shares at $229,442 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03 for the present operating margin

0.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Truist Financial Corporation stands at 0.37. The total capital return value is set at -0.0. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.01 for asset returns.

Based on Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -481.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..