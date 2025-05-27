TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG): A Technical Analysis

TRUG has 36-month beta value of -0.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TRUG is 17.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRUG on May 27, 2025 was 1.22M shares.

TRUG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TruGolf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TRUG) has increased by 2.13 when compared to last closing price of 0.23.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that Salt Lake City, Utah, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), a leading golf technology company, has clarified its plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules in response to shareholder inquiries. On August 19, 2024, TruGolf Holdings, Inc. received a written notification from the Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that, the Company’s stockholders’ equity was ($10,508,104), and therefore, the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(A), which requires a $10,000,000 minimum stockholders’ equity standard (the “Equity Rule”). On May 15, 2025, the Company presented a plan to the Nasdaq Hearings panel on how it plans to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules and requested an extension to execute on the plan. To date the Hearings panel has not rendered a determination. There can be no assurance that it will provide an extension or move to delist. The key provisions of the plan were:

TRUG’s Market Performance

TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG) has seen a 5.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -22.49% decline in the past month and a -51.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.87% for TRUG. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.12% for TRUG’s stock, with a -60.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRUG Trading at -20.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.89%, as shares sank -16.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRUG rose by +6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2477. In addition, TruGolf Holdings Inc saw -64.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRUG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1 for the present operating margin

0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for TruGolf Holdings Inc stands at -0.4. The total capital return value is set at -1.54.

Based on TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG), the company’s capital structure generated 2.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.22 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.