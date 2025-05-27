Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for TRVI is also noteworthy at 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TRVI is 59.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.65% of that float. The average trading volume of TRVI on May 27, 2025 was 2.31M shares.

TRVI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI) has increased by 4.31 when compared to last closing price of 6.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.23% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that Results of analyses presented at an investor meeting during the American Thoracic Society 2025 International Conference NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and in patients with refractory chronic cough (RCC), today announced additional analyses from the Phase 2a RIVER trial of Haduvio for the treatment of patients with RCC (N=66).

TRVI’s Market Performance

TRVI’s stock has fallen by -3.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.94% and a quarterly rise of 45.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for Trevi Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.63% for TRVI’s stock, with a 48.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRVI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TRVI by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for TRVI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $29 based on the research report published on March 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRVI reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for TRVI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 10th, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to TRVI, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

TRVI Trading at -0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -2.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRVI fell by -3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.53. In addition, Trevi Therapeutics Inc saw 52.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRVI starting from SCIASCIA THOMAS, who sale 2,631 shares at the price of $6.60 back on Mar 25 ’25. After this action, SCIASCIA THOMAS now owns 221,373 shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc, valued at $17,365 using the latest closing price.

GOOD JENNIFER L, the President & CEO of Trevi Therapeutics Inc, sale 5,263 shares at $6.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21 ’25, which means that GOOD JENNIFER L is holding 213,313 shares at $34,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRVI

The total capital return value is set at -0.51. Equity return is now at value -55.12, with -51.03 for asset returns.

Based on Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -43.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -17029.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -51.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.