Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TRV is 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TRV is 225.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRV on May 27, 2025 was 1.39M shares.

TRV) stock’s latest price update

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV)’s stock price has plunge by -0.01relation to previous closing price of 271.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.95% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-16 that Travelers’ momentum in renewal rate improvements, high retention levels and increased new business are likely to sustain its earnings growth.

TRV’s Market Performance

TRV’s stock has fallen by -0.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.09% and a quarterly rise of 9.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.08% for Travelers Companies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.03% for TRV stock, with a simple moving average of 9.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRV stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TRV by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TRV in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $247 based on the research report published on April 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRV reach a price target of $270. The rating they have provided for TRV stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 24th, 2025.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to TRV, setting the target price at $286 in the report published on February 19th of the current year.

TRV Trading at 3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.43%, as shares surge +4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRV fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $268.26. In addition, Travelers Companies Inc saw 12.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRV starting from BESSETTE ANDY F, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $272.76 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, BESSETTE ANDY F now owns 20,692 shares of Travelers Companies Inc, valued at $1,363,800 using the latest closing price.

BESSETTE ANDY F, the Officer of Travelers Companies Inc, proposed sale 5,000 shares at $272.76 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that BESSETTE ANDY F is holding shares at $1,363,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travelers Companies Inc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 16.05, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Travelers Companies Inc (TRV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.57 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.