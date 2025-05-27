Trading Update: Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (ONCY) Stock Endures 3.58% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (ONCY) has gone down by -10.52% for the week, with a -28.27% drop in the past month and a -41.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.58% for ONCY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.46% for ONCY stock, with a simple moving average of -49.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (NASDAQ: ONCY) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of ONCY was 324.84K shares.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (NASDAQ: ONCY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.11 in relation to its previous close of 0.40. However, the company has experienced a -10.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that Pelareorep initiates a pro-inflammatory tumor microenvironment (TME) and induces innate and adaptive immune responses New analyses confirm that pelareorep primes the TME to allow circulating tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) in the blood to attack tumors Pre-existing TIL clones in plasma may correlate positively with tumor shrinkage in pancreatic cancer SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), a leading clinical-stage company specializing in immunotherapy for oncology, today announced new data from the Phase I/II GOBLET clinical trial in a poster presentation at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The presentation highlights pelareorep’s mechanism of action in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), offering new insights into how this immunotherapy stimulates multiple arms of the immune system and primes tumors for treatment.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ONCY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $3 based on the research report published on October 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONCY reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ONCY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2021.

ONCY Trading at -23.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -24.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCY fell by -10.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5069. In addition, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc saw -54.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCY

The total capital return value is set at -1.97. Equity return is now at value -211.24, with -115.29 for asset returns.

Based on Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (ONCY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -18.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -33.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (ONCY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.