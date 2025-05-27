Trading Update: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Stock Endures 3.60% Monthly Volatility

The stock of ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) has gone down by -0.41% for the week, with a 10.17% rise in the past month and a -14.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.60% for ON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.88% for ON stock, with a simple moving average of -25.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) Right Now?

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.28x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ON is 414.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.55% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of ON was 10.42M shares.

ON) stock’s latest price update

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.79 in relation to its previous close of 41.27. However, the company has experienced a -0.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that ON shows strong growth across SiC and AI Data Centers amidst declining EV demand due to challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ON stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ON by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ON in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $39 based on the research report published on May 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ON reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for ON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 06th, 2025.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ON, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on April 24th of the current year.

ON Trading at 8.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +8.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON fell by -1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.01. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corp saw -30.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from Campbell Alan, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $43.23 back on Mar 12 ’25. After this action, Campbell Alan now owns 85,006 shares of ON Semiconductor Corp, valued at $432,257 using the latest closing price.

ALAN CAMPBELL, the Director of ON Semiconductor Corp, proposed sale 10,000 shares at $43.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12 ’25, which means that ALAN CAMPBELL is holding shares at $432,256 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.4 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON Semiconductor Corp stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 7.85, with 4.74 for asset returns.

Based on ON Semiconductor Corp (ON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.6. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 25.86.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.77 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

To sum up, ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.