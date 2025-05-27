Trading Update: ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) Stock Endures 4.21% Monthly Volatility

The stock of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) has gone up by 12.59% for the week, with a 20.09% rise in the past month and a 37.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.21% for IPA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.19% for IPA’s stock, with a 10.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IPA is also noteworthy at 0.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IPA is 21.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. The average trading volume of IPA on May 27, 2025 was 1.77M shares.

IPA) stock’s latest price update

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.93 compared to its previous closing price of 0.49. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $IPA #AI–ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) (NASDAQ: IPA) a leader in AI-driven biotherapeutics, today announced it has engaged CORE IR, a strategic investor and public relations firm, to support the Company’s ongoing investor relations and communications initiatives. CORE IR specializes in working with emerging and established growth companies to enhance investor awareness, strengthen shareholder engagement, and broaden outreach to various institutional and retail audie.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for IPA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IPA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IPA reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for IPA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 25th, 2021.

IPA Trading at 27.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares surge +23.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPA rose by +12.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4754. In addition, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd saw 35.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.55 for the present operating margin

0.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd stands at -1.92. The total capital return value is set at -0.36. Equity return is now at value -121.65, with -73.58 for asset returns.

Based on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.6. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -20.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -22.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In summary, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.