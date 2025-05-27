Trading Update: Immuneering Corp (IMRX) Stock Endures 7.32% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Immuneering Corp (IMRX) has seen a 6.94% increase in the past week, with a 5.48% gain in the past month, and a -8.88% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.32% for IMRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.12% for IMRX’s stock, with a -13.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ: IMRX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IMRX is at -0.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMRX is 25.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.34% of that float. The average trading volume for IMRX on May 27, 2025 was 193.23K shares.

IMRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ: IMRX) has increased by 6.21 when compared to last closing price of 1.45.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-05 that – Progression-free survival data from more than 30 patients with first line pancreatic cancer in the ongoing Phase 2a trial of IMM-1-104 trial planned for announcement in 2Q’25 – – Reported positive data from the Company’s ongoing Phase 2a trial of lead program IMM-1-104, including encouraging responses in combination with chemotherapy in first-line pancreatic cancer, and as monotherapy in second-line pancreatic cancer – – Announced clinical trial supply agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to evaluate IMM-1-104 in combination with Libtayo® (cemiplimab) in non-small cell lung cancer – – Named industry veteran Dr. Igor Matushansky as Chief Medical Officer, to lead clinical efforts as the Company ramps up planning for Phase 3 trial in first line pancreatic cancer – – Cash runway extended into 2026 – CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize more effective and better tolerated therapies for cancer patients, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided several business updates.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMRX

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMRX reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for IMRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 15th, 2024.

IMRX Trading at 8.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares surge +6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMRX rose by +6.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3263. In addition, Immuneering Corp saw -30.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21386.26 for the present operating margin

0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Immuneering Corp stands at -20779.73. The total capital return value is set at -0.34. Equity return is now at value -102.48, with -89.10 for asset returns.

Based on Immuneering Corp (IMRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -60.32 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -43682.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Immuneering Corp (IMRX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.