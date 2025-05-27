Trading Update: Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) Stock Endures 2.66% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, HIMX stock has gone down by -0.61%, with a monthly gain of 18.64% and a quarterly plunge of -18.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Himax Technologies ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.67% for HIMX’s stock, with a 13.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX) is 16.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HIMX is 2.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HIMX is 174.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.83% of that float. On May 27, 2025, HIMX’s average trading volume was 1.91M shares.

Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX)’s stock price has plunge by -0.12relation to previous closing price of 8.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.61% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 247wallst.com reported 2025-05-18 that While most of Wall Street focuses on large and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HIMX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HIMX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8.80 based on the research report published on May 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIMX reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for HIMX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 11th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to HIMX, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

HIMX Trading at 9.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +15.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMX fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.84. In addition, Himax Technologies ADR saw 2.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Himax Technologies ADR stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 9.79, with 5.31 for asset returns.

Based on Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 26.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 90.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.