TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE: TTE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.46 in relation to its previous close of 58.16. However, the company has experienced a -3.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-26 that PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) announces first oil from the fourth development phase of the Mero field on the Libra block, located 180 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in the pre-salt area of the Santos Basin. Launched in August 2021, this new phase called “Mero-4” will connect 12 wells to the new Alexandre de Gusmão FPSO (Floating Production, Storage and Offloading) unit, with a production capacity of 180,000 barrels of oil per day (b/.

Is It Worth Investing in TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE: TTE) Right Now?

TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE: TTE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TTE is 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TTE is 2.22B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTE on May 27, 2025 was 1.74M shares.

TTE’s Market Performance

TTE stock saw a decrease of -3.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.34% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.30% for TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.01% for TTE’s stock, with a -5.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TTE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TTE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $60.80 based on the research report published on May 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TTE Trading at -3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.52%, as shares sank -3.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTE fell by -3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.48. In addition, TotalEnergies SE ADR saw 6.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for TotalEnergies SE ADR stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 11.75, with 4.84 for asset returns.

Based on TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.53. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 41.11 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.7for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.