Toro Co (TTC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Toro Co (NYSE: TTC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TTC is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TTC is 99.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTC on May 27, 2025 was 1.15M shares.

TTC) stock’s latest price update

Toro Co (NYSE: TTC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.44 compared to its previous closing price of 74.97. However, the company has seen a -5.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Toro Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend.

TTC’s Market Performance

Toro Co (TTC) has experienced a -5.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.26% rise in the past month, and a -7.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for TTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.31% for TTC’s stock, with a -8.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTC stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for TTC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TTC in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $100 based on the research report published on February 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTC reach a price target of $87, previously predicting the price at $110. The rating they have provided for TTC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 05th, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to TTC, setting the target price at $117 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

TTC Trading at 3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +8.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTC fell by -5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.93. In addition, Toro Co saw -7.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTC starting from Funk Edric C, who purchase 67 shares at the price of $73.53 back on Mar 12 ’25. After this action, Funk Edric C now owns 87 shares of Toro Co, valued at $4,939 using the latest closing price.

Funk Edric C, the Group VP, Golf, Grounds & Irr of Toro Co, purchase 40 shares at $77.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that Funk Edric C is holding 361 shares at $3,084 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toro Co stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.19. Equity return is now at value 26.98, with 10.85 for asset returns.

Based on Toro Co (TTC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.5. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 702.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toro Co (TTC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.