Toast Inc (TOST) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.59 in relation to its previous close of 42.49. However, the company has experienced a -3.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-20 that Toast’s cloud-based platform streamlines operations from POS to inventory and reservations. The fact that it is tailor made for the restaurant industry is a product competitive advantage. The company continues to improve its software making it more value adding and sticky. Its Menu Price Monitor and ToastIQ, leverages AI and Toast’s unique data. The company had good Q1 2025 results as it added 6,000 net new locations and hit 24.3% revenue growth. Given its TAM, this revenue growth could continue on.

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) Right Now?

Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TOST is 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TOST is 449.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOST on May 27, 2025 was 7.56M shares.

TOST’s Market Performance

The stock of Toast Inc (TOST) has seen a -3.37% decrease in the past week, with a 19.57% rise in the past month, and a 19.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for TOST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.69% for TOST stock, with a simple moving average of 25.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $44 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOST reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for TOST stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 10th, 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to TOST, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

TOST Trading at 17.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +20.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST fell by -3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.46. In addition, Toast Inc saw 18.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from BELL PAUL D, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $45.13 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, BELL PAUL D now owns 229,680 shares of Toast Inc, valued at $496,463 using the latest closing price.

Comparato Christopher P, the Director of Toast Inc, sale 70,000 shares at $44.74 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Comparato Christopher P is holding 187,140 shares at $3,132,093 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 11.06, with 6.89 for asset returns.

Based on Toast Inc (TOST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 20.86.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 108.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toast Inc (TOST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..