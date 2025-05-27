TJX Companies, Inc’s (TJX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) has gone down by -5.20% for the week, with a 1.15% rise in the past month and a 4.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.32% for TJX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.53% for TJX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TJX Companies, Inc (NYSE: TJX) Right Now?

TJX Companies, Inc (NYSE: TJX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18x compared to its average ratio. TJX has 36-month beta value of 0.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for TJX is 1.11B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TJX on May 27, 2025 was 6.05M shares.

TJX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TJX Companies, Inc (NYSE: TJX) has jumped by 1.84 compared to previous close of 125.70. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. marketbeat.com reported 2025-05-23 that TJX Companies NYSE: TJX stock price stumbled in the wake of its Q1 earnings report and guidance update, but investors should not fret. The move is a natural market movement within an otherwise bullish trend caused by tepidness in the result report.

Analysts’ Opinion of TJX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TJX stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for TJX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TJX in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $150 based on the research report published on May 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TJX reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for TJX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 03rd, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to TJX, setting the target price at $134 in the report published on August 22nd of the previous year.

TJX Trading at 1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TJX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TJX fell by -5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.00. In addition, TJX Companies, Inc saw 5.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TJX starting from Benjamin Peter, who sale 4,123 shares at the price of $129.77 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Benjamin Peter now owns 152,355 shares of TJX Companies, Inc, valued at $535,042 using the latest closing price.

Benjamin Peter, the Officer of TJX Companies, Inc, proposed sale 4,123 shares at $131.03 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Benjamin Peter is holding shares at $540,237 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TJX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.3 for the gross margin

The net margin for TJX Companies, Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.3. Equity return is now at value 60.36, with 15.70 for asset returns.

Based on TJX Companies, Inc (TJX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 110.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 7.66 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.