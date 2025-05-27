Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd’s (TLSA) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, TLSA stock has gone up by 16.18%, with a monthly gain of 9.72% and a quarterly surge of 74.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.92% for Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.80% for TLSA’s stock, with a 53.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: TLSA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TLSA is at -0.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TLSA is 72.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.32% of that float. The average trading volume for TLSA on May 27, 2025 was 723.76K shares.

TLSA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: TLSA) has surged by 15.33 when compared to previous closing price of 1.37, but the company has seen a 16.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that NEW YORK, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tiziana Life Sciences, Ltd. (Nasdaq: TLSA) (“Tiziana” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing breakthrough immunomodulation therapies with its lead development candidate, intranasal foralumab, a fully human, anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, today announced advancements in moderate Alzheimer’s disease treatment, showcased in a recent feature on a national public radio station across the United States. The advancement involves the use of Tiziana’s novel nasal spray, foralumab, which is designed to combat brain inflammation, marking a step forward in moderate Alzheimer’s research and treatment.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLSA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TLSA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TLSA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $8 based on the research report published on December 22, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

TLSA Trading at 27.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.90%, as shares surge +16.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLSA rose by +16.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4260. In addition, Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd saw 126.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TLSA

The total capital return value is set at -0.45. Equity return is now at value -250.49, with -101.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -58.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -112.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -17.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.