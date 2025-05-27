Thor Industries, Inc (THO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Thor Industries, Inc (NYSE: THO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.70relation to previous closing price of 80.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that ELKHART, Ind., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) today announced that the date for its fiscal 2025 third quarter earnings release will be on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, before the market opens.

Is It Worth Investing in Thor Industries, Inc (NYSE: THO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Thor Industries, Inc (NYSE: THO) is above average at 21.13x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.21.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for THO is 50.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of THO on May 27, 2025 was 915.58K shares.

THO’s Market Performance

THO stock saw an increase of -3.42% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.86% and a quarterly increase of -20.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.02% for Thor Industries, Inc (THO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.15% for THO’s stock, with a -17.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THO stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for THO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for THO in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $85 based on the research report published on April 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THO reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for THO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 20th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to THO, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on March 19th of the current year.

THO Trading at 4.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +7.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THO fell by -3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.95. In addition, Thor Industries, Inc saw -16.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THO starting from ZUHL COLLEEN A, who sale 4,354 shares at the price of $115.00 back on Oct 16 ’24. After this action, ZUHL COLLEEN A now owns 131,905 shares of Thor Industries, Inc, valued at $500,710 using the latest closing price.

ZUHL COLLEEN A, the Officer of Thor Industries, Inc, proposed sale 4,354 shares at $115.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16 ’24, which means that ZUHL COLLEEN A is holding shares at $500,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Thor Industries, Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 5.13, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Thor Industries, Inc (THO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 714.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Thor Industries, Inc (THO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.