Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: THR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for THR is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for THR is 31.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of THR on May 27, 2025 was 191.31K shares.

THR) stock’s latest price update

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: THR)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.28 in comparison to its previous close of 28.87, however, the company has experienced a -12.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that THR Q4 earnings and sales beat estimates and grow year over year on successful integrations of Vapor Power and F.A.T.I. acquisitions.

THR’s Market Performance

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) has experienced a -12.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.11% rise in the past month, and a -6.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for THR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.82% for THR’s stock, with a -8.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THR stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for THR by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for THR in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $42 based on the research report published on April 29, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THR reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for THR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 06th, 2024.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to THR, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

THR Trading at -4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THR fell by -12.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.42. In addition, Thermon Group Holdings Inc saw -7.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THR starting from Cerovski Thomas N, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $27.72 back on Feb 10 ’25. After this action, Cerovski Thomas N now owns 42,606 shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc, valued at $13,860 using the latest closing price.

Buntin David, the SVP, Thermon Heat Tracing of Thermon Group Holdings Inc, sale 28,137 shares at $32.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12 ’24, which means that Buntin David is holding 57,773 shares at $904,605 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Thermon Group Holdings Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 11.03, with 7.03 for asset returns.

Based on Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 95.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.