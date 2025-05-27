The Volatility of Regency Centers Corporation’s (REG) Stock: A -3.81% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has seen a -3.81% decrease in the past week, with a -0.62% drop in the past month, and a -4.47% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.03% for REG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.93% for REG’s stock, with a -2.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) is above average at 33.49x. The 36-month beta value for REG is also noteworthy at 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for REG is 180.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.43% of that float. The average trading volume of REG on May 27, 2025 was 1.15M shares.

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)’s stock price has dropped by -0.10 in relation to previous closing price of 71.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-25 that REITs offer diversified, inflation-hedged income and capital appreciation, making them a compelling addition to any long-term investment portfolio. Current REIT valuations are attractive, with strong growth projected in sectors like data centers, industrial, net lease, and residential properties. I recommend focusing on quality REITs trading below historical multiples, emphasizing margin of safety and reliable dividend growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of REG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REG stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for REG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for REG in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $80 based on the research report published on October 25, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REG reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for REG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 26th, 2024.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to REG, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

REG Trading at -0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares sank -0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REG fell by -3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.41. In addition, Regency Centers Corporation saw -3.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REG starting from WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW, who sale 4,158 shares at the price of $72.44 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW now owns 33,069 shares of Regency Centers Corporation, valued at $301,206 using the latest closing price.

WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW, the Officer of Regency Centers Corporation, proposed sale 4,158 shares at $73.13 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW is holding shares at $304,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36 for the present operating margin

0.5 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regency Centers Corporation stands at 0.27. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 5.83, with 3.17 for asset returns.

Based on Regency Centers Corporation (REG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 993.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 261.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.