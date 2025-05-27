The Volatility of Performance Food Group Company’s (PFGC) Stock: A -3.89% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, PFGC stock has gone down by -3.89%, with a monthly gain of 4.82% and a quarterly surge of 2.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for Performance Food Group Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.31% for PFGC’s stock, with a 4.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) Right Now?

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PFGC is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PFGC is 153.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PFGC on May 27, 2025 was 1.25M shares.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFGC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PFGC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PFGC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $121 based on the research report published on May 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFGC reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $92. The rating they have provided for PFGC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 07th, 2025.

Melius gave a rating of “Hold” to PFGC, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

PFGC Trading at 5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFGC fell by -3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.39. In addition, Performance Food Group Company saw 0.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFGC starting from Hoskins Craig Howard, who sale 14,285 shares at the price of $83.70 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Hoskins Craig Howard now owns 138,008 shares of Performance Food Group Company, valued at $1,195,672 using the latest closing price.

Hoskins Craig Howard, the insider of Performance Food Group Company, sale 19,113 shares at $87.55 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Hoskins Craig Howard is holding 152,293 shares at $1,673,284 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Performance Food Group Company stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 9.05, with 2.47 for asset returns.

Based on Performance Food Group Company (PFGC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.39 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.