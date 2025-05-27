The Volatility of LyondellBasell Industries NV’s (LYB) Stock: A -2.15% Ratio for the Week

The stock of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) has gone down by -2.15% for the week, with a -2.57% drop in the past month and a -25.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.18% for LYB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.03% for LYB’s stock, with a -26.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) is 17.91x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LYB is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for LYB is 255.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.12% of that float. On May 27, 2025, LYB’s average trading volume was 3.91M shares.

LYB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) has increased by 3.17 when compared to last closing price of 56.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.15% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that LYB raises quarterly dividend to $1.37, marking 15 straight years of growth and reinforcing its shareholder value strategy.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYB stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for LYB by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for LYB in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $62 based on the research report published on April 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYB reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for LYB stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 07th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to LYB, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on April 04th of the current year.

LYB Trading at -5.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares sank -1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYB fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.92. In addition, LyondellBasell Industries NV saw -22.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYB starting from Hanley Michael Sean, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $57.01 back on May 05 ’25. After this action, Hanley Michael Sean now owns 19,528 shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV, valued at $199,535 using the latest closing price.

Hanley Michael Sean, the Director of LyondellBasell Industries NV, purchase 3,750 shares at $72.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12 ’25, which means that Hanley Michael Sean is holding 16,028 shares at $270,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.1 for the gross margin

The net margin for LyondellBasell Industries NV stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 7.19, with 2.52 for asset returns.

Based on LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.61 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.