The Volatility of Bentley Systems Inc’s (BSY) Stock: A -1.15% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) has gone down by -1.15% for the week, with a 8.02% rise in the past month and a 1.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.55% for BSY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.88% for BSY’s stock, with a 1.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY) is 60.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BSY is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BSY is 126.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.57% of that float. On May 27, 2025, BSY’s average trading volume was 1.54M shares.

BSY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY) has decreased by -0.48 when compared to last closing price of 47.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.15% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.07 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2025. The cash dividend is payable on June 12, 2025, to all stockholders of record of Class A and Class B common stock as of the close of business on June 3, 2025. About Bentley Systems Around the world, infrastructure professionals rely on software from Bentley Systems.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSY stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for BSY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BSY in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $49 based on the research report published on April 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSY reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for BSY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 31st, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to BSY, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on February 28th of the current year.

BSY Trading at 9.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.95%, as shares surge +9.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSY fell by -1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.09. In addition, Bentley Systems Inc saw 1.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSY starting from Keith A Bentley 2012 Gift Trus, who proposed sale 5,350 shares at the price of $47.95 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Keith A Bentley 2012 Gift Trus now owns shares of Bentley Systems Inc, valued at $256,532 using the latest closing price.

Raymond B Bentley Generation S, the Director of Bentley Systems Inc, proposed sale 200,000 shares at $48.13 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Raymond B Bentley Generation S is holding shares at $9,625,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24 for the present operating margin

0.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bentley Systems Inc stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 25.20, with 7.57 for asset returns.

Based on Bentley Systems Inc (BSY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 16.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 378.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.