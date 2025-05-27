The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Shift4 Payments Inc’s (FOUR) Stock

The stock of Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) has gone down by -1.78% for the week, with a 10.49% rise in the past month and a -8.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.96% for FOUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.79% for FOUR’s stock, with a -4.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) is above average at 30.13x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FOUR is 65.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FOUR on May 27, 2025 was 2.07M shares.

FOUR) stock’s latest price update

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.77 compared to its previous closing price of 87.54. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that Investors with an interest in Financial Transaction Services stocks have likely encountered both Paysafe Limited (PSFE) and Shift4 Payments (FOUR). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Analysts’ Opinion of FOUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOUR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for FOUR by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for FOUR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $140 based on the research report published on March 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FOUR reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for FOUR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2025.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to FOUR, setting the target price at $112 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

FOUR Trading at 6.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +10.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOUR fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.67. In addition, Shift4 Payments Inc saw -14.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOUR starting from Disman Nancy, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $84.98 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Disman Nancy now owns 177,622 shares of Shift4 Payments Inc, valued at $849,790 using the latest closing price.

Disman Nancy, the Officer of Shift4 Payments Inc, proposed sale 10,000 shares at $84.98 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14 ’25, which means that Disman Nancy is holding shares at $849,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shift4 Payments Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 30.28, with 5.33 for asset returns.

Based on Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 356.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.