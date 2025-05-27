The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Rambus Inc’s (RMBS) Stock

The stock of Rambus Inc (RMBS) has gone down by -5.09% for the week, with a 8.35% rise in the past month and a -11.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.72% for RMBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.86% for RMBS stock, with a simple moving average of 3.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rambus Inc (NASDAQ: RMBS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rambus Inc (NASDAQ: RMBS) is 28.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RMBS is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RMBS is 106.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.78% of that float. On May 27, 2025, RMBS’s average trading volume was 1.04M shares.

RMBS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rambus Inc (NASDAQ: RMBS) has plunged by -1.91 when compared to previous closing price of 54.52, but the company has seen a -5.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-19 that The consensus price target hints at a 28.2% upside potential for Rambus (RMBS). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMBS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for RMBS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RMBS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $71 based on the research report published on February 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMBS reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for RMBS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 26th, 2024.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to RMBS, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

RMBS Trading at 3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.95%, as shares surge +4.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMBS fell by -5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.02. In addition, Rambus Inc saw 1.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMBS starting from LAUB STEVEN, who sale 3,653 shares at the price of $55.56 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, LAUB STEVEN now owns 10,904 shares of Rambus Inc, valued at $202,961 using the latest closing price.

LAUB STEVEN, the Director of Rambus Inc, proposed sale 5,500 shares at $55.56 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that LAUB STEVEN is holding shares at $305,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36 for the present operating margin

0.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rambus Inc stands at 0.34. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value 19.26, with 16.01 for asset returns.

Based on Rambus Inc (RMBS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 9.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 151.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 239.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rambus Inc (RMBS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.