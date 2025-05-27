The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Currenc Group Inc’s (CURR) Stock

The stock of Currenc Group Inc (CURR) has gone down by -1.17% for the week, with a -49.02% drop in the past month and a -58.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.03% for CURR. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.66% for CURR’s stock, with a -70.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Currenc Group Inc (NASDAQ: CURR) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is -0.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CURR is 18.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CURR on May 27, 2025 was 353.62K shares.

CURR) stock’s latest price update

Currenc Group Inc (NASDAQ: CURR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 55.38 compared to its previous closing price of 0.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that SINGAPORE, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Currenc Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR) (“Currenc” or the “Company”), a fintech pioneer empowering financial institutions worldwide with artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURR stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for CURR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CURR in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $3.50 based on the research report published on March 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

CURR Trading at -43.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.80%, as shares sank -59.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURR fell by -24.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0260. In addition, Currenc Group Inc saw -56.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CURR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.75 for the present operating margin

0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Currenc Group Inc stands at -1.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.66. Equity return is now at value -907.81, with -44.93 for asset returns.

Based on Currenc Group Inc (CURR), the company’s capital structure generated -0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.67. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -26.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Currenc Group Inc (CURR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.