The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Cloudastructure Inc’s (CSAI) Stock

In the past week, CSAI stock has gone down by -19.52%, with a monthly decline of -43.46% and a quarterly plunge of -68.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.19% for Cloudastructure Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.89% for CSAI’s stock, with a -63.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cloudastructure Inc (NASDAQ: CSAI) Right Now?

The public float for CSAI is 16.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.26% of that float. The average trading volume for CSAI on May 27, 2025 was 1.24M shares.

CSAI) stock’s latest price update

Cloudastructure Inc (NASDAQ: CSAI)’s stock price has dropped by -11.84 in relation to previous closing price of 3.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -19.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that PALO ALTO, CA, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”) a recognized leader in AI surveillance and remote guarding solutions today announced the first sale of its advanced Mobile Surveillance Trailer Alpha™—developed in collaboration with Flex Security™—to a prominent U.S. construction company. This milestone marks Cloudastructure’s official entry into the construction sector, powered by a cloud-based video surveillance platform enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision analytics, delivering intelligent, mobile security solutions tailored to high-risk job sites.

CSAI Trading at -41.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares sank -44.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSAI fell by -19.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.82. In addition, Cloudastructure Inc saw -92.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSAI starting from Sheldon Richard Bentley, who proposed sale 40,372 shares at the price of $3.13 back on May 30 ’25. After this action, Sheldon Richard Bentley now owns shares of Cloudastructure Inc, valued at $126,365 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.49 for the present operating margin

0.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cloudastructure Inc stands at -4.79. The total capital return value is set at 12.17. Equity return is now at value -144.73, with -125.57 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -6.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cloudastructure Inc (CSAI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.