The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR’s (BBVA) Stock

The stock of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (BBVA) has seen a 0.73% increase in the past week, with a 7.46% gain in the past month, and a 17.11% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for BBVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.65% for BBVA’s stock, with a 31.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBVA) Right Now?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBVA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.83x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BBVA is 5.75B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of BBVA was 2.49M shares.

BBVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBVA) has decreased by -1.75 when compared to last closing price of 15.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that Here is how Banco Bilbao (BBVA) and Bank First Corporation (BFC) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

BBVA Trading at 7.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBVA rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.60. In addition, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR saw 55.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37 for the present operating margin

0.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR stands at 0.24. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 19.22, with 1.31 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (BBVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 16.94 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (BBVA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.