The 4.64% Simple Moving Average of Redfin Corp’s (RDFN) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Redfin Corp (RDFN) has seen a -2.42% decrease in the past week, with a 7.45% gain in the past month, and a 16.45% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for RDFN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.91% for RDFN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RDFN is 122.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RDFN on May 27, 2025 was 9.06M shares.

RDFN) stock’s latest price update

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.25 in comparison to its previous close of 9.90, however, the company has experienced a -2.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(NASDAQ: RDFN) — The typical U.S. luxury home sold for a near-record $1,348,065 in April, up 6.5% from a year earlier, as pending sales dropped to the lowest level in over a decade amid economic uncertainty. This is according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. Non-luxury home prices grew 4.1% to a record high median of $374,598. Redfin’s price-tier data is calculated in rolling three-month periods, in this case, Febr.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDFN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RDFN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RDFN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6.50 based on the research report published on November 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDFN reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for RDFN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2024.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to RDFN, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on May 08th of the previous year.

RDFN Trading at 2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +8.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.59. In addition, Redfin Corp saw 25.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDFN starting from Taubman Christian John, who sale 16,209 shares at the price of $11.15 back on Mar 21 ’25. After this action, Taubman Christian John now owns 74,616 shares of Redfin Corp, valued at $180,696 using the latest closing price.

CHRISTIAN TAUBMAN, the Officer of Redfin Corp, proposed sale 16,209 shares at $11.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21 ’25, which means that CHRISTIAN TAUBMAN is holding shares at $180,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.16 for the present operating margin

0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redfin Corp stands at -0.18. The total capital return value is set at -0.25. Equity return is now at value -1476.50, with -17.75 for asset returns.

Based on Redfin Corp (RDFN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at -6.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -106.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Redfin Corp (RDFN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.