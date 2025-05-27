The 38.90% Simple Moving Average of Avis Budget Group Inc’s (CAR) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, CAR stock has gone up by 9.99%, with a monthly gain of 30.99% and a quarterly surge of 38.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for Avis Budget Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.72% for CAR stock, with a simple moving average of 38.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ: CAR) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CAR is 34.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.30% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of CAR was 1.65M shares.

CAR) stock’s latest price update

Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ: CAR)’s stock price has increased by 1.66 compared to its previous closing price of 117.75. However, the company has seen a 9.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-26 that NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2025 / If you suffered a loss on your Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more information: https://zlk.com/pslra-1/avis-budget-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=150265&wire=1&utm_campaign=6 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAR

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAR reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for CAR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 19th, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to CAR, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on April 04th of the previous year.

CAR Trading at 42.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.61% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares surge +27.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +115.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAR rose by +9.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.45. In addition, Avis Budget Group Inc saw 48.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAR starting from KROMINGA LYNN, who sale 1,405 shares at the price of $95.00 back on Feb 20 ’25. After this action, KROMINGA LYNN now owns 1,950 shares of Avis Budget Group Inc, valued at $133,475 using the latest closing price.

KROMINGA LYNN, the Director of Avis Budget Group Inc, sale 661 shares at $95.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18 ’25, which means that KROMINGA LYNN is holding 3,355 shares at $62,795 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avis Budget Group Inc stands at -0.19. The total capital return value is set at 0.26.

Based on Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.74 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 7.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.