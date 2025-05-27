The -18.31% Simple Moving Average of Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc’s (FLYY) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.31% for FLYY’s stock, with a -18.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc (AMEX: FLYY) Right Now?

The public float for FLYY is 101.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.70% of that float. The average trading volume for FLYY on May 27, 2025 was 255.97K shares.

FLYY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc (AMEX: FLYY) has dropped by -6.25 compared to previous close of 5.76. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that Spirit Airlines’ efforts honor service members by enhancing access to legacy programs DANIA BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Spirit Airlines (NYSE American: FLYY) continues to deepen its support for veterans and military families through the Spirit Charitable Foundation’s new and ongoing nonprofit partnerships that uplift U.S. service members and their loved ones.

FLYY Trading at -18.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.46% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYY fell by -7.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc saw -39.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.22 for the present operating margin

0.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc stands at -0.25. The total capital return value is set at -0.14. Equity return is now at value -233.25, with -11.19 for asset returns.

Based on Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc (FLYY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at -85.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -777.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at -7.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc (FLYY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.