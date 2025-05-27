The -13.88% Decline of Roma Green Finance Ltd’s (ROMA) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ROMA stock has gone up by 11.14%, with a monthly gain of 102.95% and a quarterly surge of 227.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.86% for Roma Green Finance Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.90% for ROMA’s stock, with a 166.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Roma Green Finance Ltd (NASDAQ: ROMA) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is -0.02.

The average trading volume of ROMA on May 27, 2025 was 70.24K shares.

ROMA) stock’s latest price update

Roma Green Finance Ltd (NASDAQ: ROMA)’s stock price has soared by 15.61 in relation to previous closing price of 1.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2024-05-21 that Ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and the Company’s listing on such exchange is not affected by the receipt of the Notice

ROMA Trading at 81.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares surge +97.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +205.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROMA rose by +11.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +307.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.83. In addition, Roma Green Finance Ltd saw 194.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ROMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.7 for the present operating margin

0.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roma Green Finance Ltd stands at -2.68. The total capital return value is set at -0.37. Equity return is now at value -74.80, with -60.61 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -6.06 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Roma Green Finance Ltd (ROMA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.