The -13.88% Decline of Immix Biopharma Inc’s (IMMX) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, IMMX stock has gone down by -3.40%, with a monthly gain of 13.71% and a quarterly surge of 15.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.51% for Immix Biopharma Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.98% for IMMX’s stock, with a 6.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: IMMX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IMMX is 0.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMMX is 16.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. On May 27, 2025, IMMX’s average trading volume was 117.74K shares.

IMMX) stock’s latest price update

Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: IMMX)’s stock price has decreased by -17.43 compared to its previous closing price of 2.41. However, the company has seen a -3.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that – Patient enrollment exceeding expectations – – 14 U.S. sites actively enrolling; 10 U.S. sites added since last update – – Anticipate completing NEXICART-2 clinical trial ahead of schedule – LOS ANGELES, CA, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immix Biopharma, Inc. (“ImmixBio”, “Company”, “We” or “Us” or “IMMX”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapies for AL Amyloidosis and other serious diseases, today announced that 14 U.S. sites are actively enrolling in U.S. multi-site study NEXICART-2. This milestone adds 10 sites since the Company’s most recent update.

IMMX Trading at 8.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.69%, as shares surge +6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMX fell by -3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0725. In addition, Immix Biopharma Inc saw -9.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMMX starting from Hsu Jason, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $2.19 back on Dec 23 ’24. After this action, Hsu Jason now owns 893,000 shares of Immix Biopharma Inc, valued at $87,680 using the latest closing price.

Hsu Jason, the Director of Immix Biopharma Inc, purchase 7,700 shares at $2.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20 ’24, which means that Hsu Jason is holding 853,000 shares at $16,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMX

The total capital return value is set at -2.06. Equity return is now at value -111.42, with -77.05 for asset returns.

Based on Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -11.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -21.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.