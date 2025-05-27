The -13.88% Decline of Highwoods Properties, Inc’s (HIW) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Highwoods Properties, Inc (HIW) has gone down by -6.87% for the week, with a 1.56% rise in the past month and a -0.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.56% for HIW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.37% for HIW’s stock, with a -6.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Highwoods Properties, Inc (NYSE: HIW) Right Now?

Highwoods Properties, Inc (NYSE: HIW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.98x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for HIW is 105.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.61% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of HIW was 1.04M shares.

HIW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Highwoods Properties, Inc (NYSE: HIW) has plunged by -0.93 when compared to previous closing price of 29.00, but the company has seen a -6.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-12 that RALEIGH, N.C., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has published its 2024 Corporate Resiliency Report, which highlights the Company’s ongoing commitment to owning and operating a resilient, high-quality office portfolio that thrives in all economic cycles.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIW stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HIW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HIW in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $32 based on the research report published on March 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIW reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for HIW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 01st, 2024.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to HIW, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 30th of the previous year.

HIW Trading at 0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares surge +1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIW fell by -6.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.43. In addition, Highwoods Properties, Inc saw -6.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIW starting from DAVID J. HARTZELL, who proposed sale 6,173 shares at the price of $33.26 back on Nov 06 ’24. After this action, DAVID J. HARTZELL now owns shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc, valued at $205,324 using the latest closing price.

Hartzell David John, the Director of Highwoods Properties, Inc, sale 6,173 shares at $33.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06 ’24, which means that Hartzell David John is holding 28,729 shares at $205,314 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25 for the present operating margin

0.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Highwoods Properties, Inc stands at 0.21. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 7.21, with 2.87 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 474.48 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Highwoods Properties, Inc (HIW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.