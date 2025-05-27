The -13.88% Decline of Hayward Holdings Inc’s (HAYW) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) has seen a -6.07% decrease in the past week, with a 6.49% gain in the past month, and a -4.76% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for HAYW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.90% for HAYW’s stock, with a -6.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE: HAYW) Right Now?

Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE: HAYW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for HAYW is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HAYW is 198.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.04% of that float. The average trading volume for HAYW on May 27, 2025 was 2.02M shares.

HAYW) stock’s latest price update

Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE: HAYW)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.95 in comparison to its previous close of 13.74, however, the company has experienced a -6.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-02 that Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Kevin Maczka – VP, IR Kevin Holleran – President, CEO & Director Eifion Jones – SVP & CFO Conference Call Participants Andrew Carter – Stifel Saree Boroditsky – Jefferies David Tarantino – KeyBanc Sean Colman – Bank of America Merrill Lynch Nick Cash – Goldman Sachs Operator Welcome to Hayward Holdings First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. My name is Christine, and I will be your operator for today’s call.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAYW reach a price target of $16.50. The rating they have provided for HAYW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 05th, 2025.

HAYW Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW fell by -6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.02. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc saw -10.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAYW starting from HOLLERAN KEVIN, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $14.06 back on May 05 ’25. After this action, HOLLERAN KEVIN now owns 623,540 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc, valued at $703,190 using the latest closing price.

HOLLERAN KEVIN, the President and CEO of Hayward Holdings Inc, sale 50,000 shares at $12.52 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03 ’25, which means that HOLLERAN KEVIN is holding 623,540 shares at $625,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2 for the present operating margin

0.5 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hayward Holdings Inc stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 8.92, with 4.17 for asset returns.

Based on Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 208.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.