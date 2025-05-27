The 13.67% Simple Moving Average of CVR Energy Inc’s (CVI) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of CVR Energy Inc (CVI) has seen a -1.96% decrease in the past week, with a 28.42% gain in the past month, and a 11.53% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for CVI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.21% for CVI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CVI is 30.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CVI on May 27, 2025 was 1.09M shares.

CVI) stock’s latest price update

CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.63 in comparison to its previous close of 23.89, however, the company has experienced a -1.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. 247wallst.com reported 2025-05-01 that Insider buying has slowed considerably in the past week or so, due largely to the current first-quarter earnings reporting season.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVI

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVI reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for CVI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 17th, 2024.

CVI Trading at 17.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares surge +27.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVI fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.72. In addition, CVR Energy Inc saw 25.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVI starting from ICAHN CARL C, who purchase 7,907 shares at the price of $18.21 back on Apr 29 ’25. After this action, ICAHN CARL C now owns 70,418,471 shares of CVR Energy Inc, valued at $143,986 using the latest closing price.

ICAHN CARL C, the 10% Owner of CVR Energy Inc, purchase 41,130 shares at $18.16 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25 ’25, which means that ICAHN CARL C is holding 70,410,564 shares at $746,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

-0.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVR Energy Inc stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at -0.06. Equity return is now at value -27.14, with -4.75 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 394.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CVR Energy Inc (CVI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.