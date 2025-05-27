Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.02 in relation to its previous close of 161.33. However, the company has experienced a -1.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that Does Tenet Healthcare (THC) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) Right Now?

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.78x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for THC is 91.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.23% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of THC was 1.64M shares.

THC’s Market Performance

The stock of Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) has seen a -1.50% decrease in the past week, with a 31.18% rise in the past month, and a 23.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for THC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.05% for THC stock, with a simple moving average of 13.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THC stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for THC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for THC in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $137 based on the research report published on April 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THC reach a price target of $165. The rating they have provided for THC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 26th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to THC, setting the target price at $175 in the report published on February 26th of the current year.

THC Trading at 18.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +33.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THC fell by -1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.68. In addition, Tenet Healthcare Corp saw 29.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THC starting from Arnst Thomas W, who sale 9,786 shares at the price of $166.00 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Arnst Thomas W now owns 0 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp, valued at $1,624,476 using the latest closing price.

BIERMAN JAMES L, the Director of Tenet Healthcare Corp, proposed sale 13,836 shares at $159.58 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that BIERMAN JAMES L is holding shares at $2,208,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenet Healthcare Corp stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 38.12, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.89 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.38for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.