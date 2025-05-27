Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) has jumped by 2.25 compared to previous close of 17.52. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-18 that Upgrade Tencent Music to Buy from Sell, citing strong Q1 results, margin improvement, and robust subscription growth. Music subscription momentum is driven by rising ARPU, paying users, and premium tier adoption, offsetting weakness in social entertainment. Potential M&A, especially with Ximalaya, could enhance content, user stickiness, and ARPU, though likely via dilutive stock transactions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) Right Now?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TME is 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 10 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TME is 693.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TME on May 27, 2025 was 8.26M shares.

TME’s Market Performance

TME’s stock has seen a 7.02% increase for the week, with a 34.09% rise in the past month and a 40.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.76% for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.37% for TME’s stock, with a 45.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TME

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to TME, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

TME Trading at 25.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.08% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +33.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TME rose by +6.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.39. In addition, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR saw 57.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TME starting from PAN TSAI-CHUN, who proposed sale 1,036,363 shares at the price of $14.35 back on Mar 31 ’25. After this action, PAN TSAI-CHUN now owns shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR, valued at $14,874,752 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.4 for the present operating margin

0.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR stands at 0.33. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 14.37, with 10.74 for asset returns.

Based on Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.66. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 78.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 8.23 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..