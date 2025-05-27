Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (TDS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TDS is 98.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.43% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of TDS was 1.06M shares.

TDS) stock’s latest price update

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (NYSE: TDS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 33.83. However, the company has seen a -3.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that CHICAGO, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The board of directors of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS), a leading provider of telecommunications services, has declared second quarter 2025 dividends on its Common Shares, Series A Common Shares, Series UU Preferred Shares and Series VV Preferred Shares. TDS is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per Common Share and Series A Common Share payable on June 30, 2025, to holders of record on June 16, 2025.

TDS’s Market Performance

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (TDS) has seen a -3.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.03% decline in the past month and a -8.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for TDS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.29% for TDS stock, with a simple moving average of 6.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TDS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $51 based on the research report published on November 07, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDS reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for TDS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 08th, 2023.

TDS Trading at -6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.70%, as shares sank -8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDS fell by -3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.71. In addition, Telephone And Data Systems, Inc saw -1.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telephone And Data Systems, Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.03. Equity return is now at value -0.97, with -0.36 for asset returns.

Based on Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (TDS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.2 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (TDS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.