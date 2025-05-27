Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV) has seen a -0.31% decrease in the past week, with a 2.52% gain in the past month, and a 11.11% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for VIV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.09% for VIV stock, with a simple moving average of 11.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (NYSE: VIV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (NYSE: VIV) is 15.71x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VIV is 0.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VIV is 1.63B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. On May 27, 2025, VIV’s average trading volume was 964.79K shares.

VIV) stock’s latest price update

Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (NYSE: VIV)’s stock price has decreased by -0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 9.79. However, the company has seen a -0.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIV stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VIV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VIV in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $11.50 based on the research report published on March 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

VIV Trading at 6.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.47%, as shares surge +3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIV fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.77. In addition, Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR saw 33.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 7.95, with 4.35 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.97. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 21.54 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.