TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, FTI stock has gone down by -4.33%, with a monthly gain of 5.33% and a quarterly surge of 7.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for TechnipFMC plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.52% for FTI stock, with a simple moving average of 5.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) Right Now?

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FTI is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FTI is 413.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTI on May 27, 2025 was 5.16M shares.

FTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) has increased by 0.51 when compared to last closing price of 29.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.33% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTI stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for FTI by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for FTI in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $32 based on the research report published on May 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTI reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for FTI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 19th, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to FTI, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

FTI Trading at 4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +4.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTI fell by -3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.00. In addition, TechnipFMC plc saw 3.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTI starting from de Carvalho Filho Eleazar, who sale 9,381 shares at the price of $29.76 back on Mar 24 ’25. After this action, de Carvalho Filho Eleazar now owns 100,951 shares of TechnipFMC plc, valued at $279,179 using the latest closing price.

de Carvalho Filho Eleazar, the Director of TechnipFMC plc, proposed sale 9,381 shares at $29.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24 ’25, which means that de Carvalho Filho Eleazar is holding shares at $279,221 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.2 for the gross margin

The net margin for TechnipFMC plc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.22. Equity return is now at value 27.24, with 8.69 for asset returns.

Based on TechnipFMC plc (FTI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.83. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.41 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TechnipFMC plc (FTI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..