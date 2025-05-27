Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Taseko Mines Ltd (AMEX: TGB)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.79 in comparison to its previous close of 2.15, however, the company has experienced a 9.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-19 that Taseko’s legacy Gibraltar Mine is struggling, with declining margins, negative cash flow, and deteriorating fundamentals, dragging down overall performance. Florence Copper is a near-complete, low-cost, environmentally friendly project poised to double copper output and transform TGB’s financial trajectory. Valuation is currently depressed, but massive earnings and cash flow growth are forecast as Florence ramps up, making the risk/reward profile highly attractive.

Is It Worth Investing in Taseko Mines Ltd (AMEX: TGB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TGB is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TGB is 307.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. On May 27, 2025, TGB’s average trading volume was 13.66M shares.

TGB’s Market Performance

TGB stock saw a decrease of 9.41% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.07% and a quarterly a decrease of 6.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.70% for Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.53% for TGB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.79% for the last 200 days.

TGB Trading at 3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -7.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB rose by +8.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.07. In addition, Taseko Mines Ltd saw 13.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taseko Mines Ltd stands at -0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value -12.40, with -2.98 for asset returns.

Based on Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 170.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 85.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.