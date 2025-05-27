Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TNGX is 58.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TNGX on May 27, 2025 was 1.42M shares.

TNGX) stock’s latest price update

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX)’s stock price has increased by 16.30 compared to its previous closing price of 1.84. However, the company has seen a -6.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that BOSTON, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX), today announced that Barbara Weber, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tango Therapeutics, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 46th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 10 at 3:20-3:55 PM ET.

TNGX’s Market Performance

Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) has seen a -6.55% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 46.58% gain in the past month and a -6.96% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.55% for TNGX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 38.65% for TNGX stock, with a simple moving average of -50.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNGX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TNGX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNGX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $19 based on the research report published on July 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to TNGX, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on February 12th of the previous year.

TNGX Trading at 42.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares surge +32.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNGX fell by -13.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5352. In addition, Tango Therapeutics Inc saw -30.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNGX starting from Barry Douglas, who sale 2,774 shares at the price of $2.99 back on Feb 04 ’25. After this action, Barry Douglas now owns 68,570 shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc, valued at $8,289 using the latest closing price.

Barry Douglas, the General Counsel of Tango Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,556 shares at $3.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05 ’25, which means that Barry Douglas is holding 66,014 shares at $8,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.56 for the present operating margin

0.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tango Therapeutics Inc stands at -3.23. The total capital return value is set at -0.61. Equity return is now at value -61.35, with -38.87 for asset returns.

Based on Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -145.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.