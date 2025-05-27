Talkspace Inc (TALK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ: TALK)’s stock price has increased by 2.17 compared to its previous closing price of 2.76. However, the company has seen a -5.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-08 that Talkspace is a value-oriented stock with macro-resistant growth, trading at a low valuation of

Is It Worth Investing in Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ: TALK) Right Now?

Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ: TALK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 168.86x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for TALK is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TALK is 138.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.35% of that float. The average trading volume for TALK on May 27, 2025 was 1.89M shares.

TALK’s Market Performance

TALK stock saw a decrease of -5.37% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.62% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.15% for Talkspace Inc (TALK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.13% for TALK stock, with a simple moving average of 0.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TALK stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for TALK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TALK in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5 based on the research report published on April 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TALK reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for TALK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2024.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Outperform” to TALK, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

TALK Trading at -1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALK fell by -5.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, Talkspace Inc saw -8.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TALK starting from Margolin Gil, who proposed sale 19,373 shares at the price of $2.77 back on Mar 10 ’25. After this action, Margolin Gil now owns shares of Talkspace Inc, valued at $53,663 using the latest closing price.

Margolin Gil, the Chief Technology Officer of Talkspace Inc, sale 19,373 shares at $2.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that Margolin Gil is holding 293,941 shares at $53,663 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TALK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

0.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talkspace Inc stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.03. Equity return is now at value 2.52, with 2.15 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -4.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 15.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Talkspace Inc (TALK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.