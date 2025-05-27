Sypris Solutions, Inc’s (SYPR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SYPR stock has gone up by 14.88%, with a monthly gain of 13.53% and a quarterly surge of 2.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.84% for Sypris Solutions, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.01% for SYPR’s stock, with a 13.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sypris Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SYPR) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SYPR is 12.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.72% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of SYPR was 18.10K shares.

SYPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sypris Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SYPR) has jumped by 20.62 compared to previous close of 1.60. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-20 that Sypris’ Q1 loss narrows year over year on margin improvements, strong electronics backlog and energy product orders supporting future growth, partly offset by lower commercial vehicle demand.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYPR

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SYPR, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

SYPR Trading at 17.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.74%, as shares surge +13.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYPR rose by +14.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6495. In addition, Sypris Solutions, Inc saw 8.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYPR starting from Convis Gary L, who purchase 5,375 shares at the price of $1.58 back on Aug 22 ’24. After this action, Convis Gary L now owns 466,002 shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc, valued at $8,504 using the latest closing price.

Convis Gary L, the Director of Sypris Solutions, Inc, purchase 240 shares at $1.58 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23 ’24, which means that Convis Gary L is holding 466,242 shares at $379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sypris Solutions, Inc stands at -0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value -1.87, with -0.31 for asset returns.

Based on Sypris Solutions, Inc (SYPR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sypris Solutions, Inc (SYPR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.