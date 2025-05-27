Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) has surged by 0.48 when compared to previous closing price of 8.37, but the company has seen a 0.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) is above average at 30.46x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SGHC is 147.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SGHC on May 27, 2025 was 933.79K shares.

SGHC’s Market Performance

The stock of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) has seen a 0.36% increase in the past week, with a 5.12% rise in the past month, and a 2.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for SGHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.74% for SGHC’s stock, with a 41.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGHC stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SGHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGHC in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $9 based on the research report published on March 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGHC reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for SGHC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 24th, 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to SGHC, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

SGHC Trading at 10.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.82%, as shares surge +5.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGHC rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +148.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.47. In addition, Super Group (SGHC) Limited saw 34.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGHC starting from Jossel Jonathan Robert, who proposed sale 56,700 shares at the price of $8.47 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Jossel Jonathan Robert now owns shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited, valued at $480,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16 for the present operating margin

0.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Super Group (SGHC) Limited stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.4. Equity return is now at value 21.19, with 12.59 for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 41.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 272.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.38for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.