Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE: INN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49x compared to its average ratio. INN has 36-month beta value of 1.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INN is 106.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INN on May 27, 2025 was 1.12M shares.

INN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE: INN) has plunged by -0.95 when compared to previous closing price of 4.19, but the company has seen a -7.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-06 that The Dow Jones Equity All REIT index closed the recent week up 3.31%, compared with a 2.92% increase for the S&P 500 and a 3.00% gain for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The self-storage REIT index jumped 5.63% during the week, the largest increase of the group. Industrial REIT Industrial Logistics Properties Trust saw the largest share-price increase among all US REITs with at least $200 million in market capitalization, up 16.29%.

INN’s Market Performance

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) has seen a -7.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.80% gain in the past month and a -34.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for INN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.20% for INN stock, with a simple moving average of -31.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for INN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5 based on the research report published on April 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to INN, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 12th of the previous year.

INN Trading at -8.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INN fell by -7.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.29. In addition, Summit Hotel Properties Inc saw -39.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INN starting from Storey Thomas W., who purchase 16,270 shares at the price of $4.62 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Storey Thomas W. now owns 231,337 shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc, valued at $75,167 using the latest closing price.

Bright Force Investment, LLC, the 10% Owner of Summit Hotel Properties Inc, sale 21,207 shares at $6.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that Bright Force Investment, LLC is holding 1,578,793 shares at $135,301 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Summit Hotel Properties Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 4.45, with 1.39 for asset returns.

Based on Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 227.74 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.