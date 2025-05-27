StepStone Group Inc (STEP) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STEP is 1.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for STEP is 65.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% of that float. On May 27, 2025, STEP’s average trading volume was 653.98K shares.

seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-22 that StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP ) Q4 2025 Results Conference Call May 22, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Seth Weiss – Head, Investor Relations Scott Hart – Chief Executive Officer Mike McCabe – Head-Strategy David Park – Chief Financial Officer Jason Ment – President and Co-Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Ken Worthington – JPMorgan Ben Budish – Barclays Michael Cyprys – Morgan Stanley Chris Kotowski – Oppenheimer

STEP’s Market Performance

StepStone Group Inc (STEP) has seen a -1.39% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 16.79% gain in the past month and a 1.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for STEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.62% for STEP stock, with a simple moving average of 2.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STEP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for STEP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for STEP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $49 based on the research report published on April 11, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STEP reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for STEP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 20th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to STEP, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

STEP Trading at 11.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +16.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STEP fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.60. In addition, StepStone Group Inc saw 1.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STEP starting from HART FAMILY TRUST U/T/A DTD 10, who proposed sale 1,403 shares at the price of $56.71 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, HART FAMILY TRUST U/T/A DTD 10 now owns shares of StepStone Group Inc, valued at $79,564 using the latest closing price.

JASON MENT, the Officer of StepStone Group Inc, proposed sale 900 shares at $56.71 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that JASON MENT is holding shares at $51,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.12 for the present operating margin

0.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for StepStone Group Inc stands at -0.08. The total capital return value is set at -0.05. Equity return is now at value -71.28, with -4.29 for asset returns.

Based on StepStone Group Inc (STEP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -11.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 249.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of StepStone Group Inc (STEP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.