State Street Corp (STT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) has decreased by -0.27 when compared to last closing price of 96.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.23% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. nypost.com reported 2025-05-22 that Texas and 12 other states claim the companies used their substantial holdings in US coal companies to discourage competition.

Is It Worth Investing in State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) Right Now?

State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.79x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for STT is 283.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.78% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of STT was 2.24M shares.

STT’s Market Performance

STT stock saw an increase of -2.23% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.74% and a quarterly increase of -2.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.15% for State Street Corp (STT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.44% for STT’s stock, with a 4.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STT

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STT reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for STT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 20th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to STT, setting the target price at $139 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

STT Trading at 8.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +9.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STT fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.81. In addition, State Street Corp saw -2.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STT starting from Fogarty Ann, who proposed sale 2,860 shares at the price of $98.21 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Fogarty Ann now owns shares of State Street Corp, valued at $280,881 using the latest closing price.

Aboaf Eric W., the Former Officer of State Street Corp, proposed sale 10,900 shares at $97.59 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Aboaf Eric W. is holding shares at $1,063,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21 for the present operating margin

0.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for State Street Corp stands at 0.22. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 11.21, with 0.81 for asset returns.

Based on State Street Corp (STT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.4.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, State Street Corp (STT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.