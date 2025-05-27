STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG) is 25.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STAG is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for STAG is 185.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. On May 27, 2025, STAG’s average trading volume was 1.64M shares.

STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 34.27. However, the company has seen a -4.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-05-25 that Buying dividend stocks can be a great way to produce some extra income to help cover your living expenses. However, some investors face a problem.

STAG’s Market Performance

STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) has seen a -4.99% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.87% gain in the past month and a -3.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.40% for STAG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.61% for STAG’s stock, with a -5.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STAG stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for STAG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for STAG in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $44 based on the research report published on July 22, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STAG reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for STAG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 12th, 2024.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to STAG, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on June 04th of the previous year.

STAG Trading at 0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAG fell by -4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.28. In addition, STAG Industrial Inc saw 0.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAG starting from Butcher Benjamin S, who proposed sale 3,000 shares at the price of $35.54 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Butcher Benjamin S now owns shares of STAG Industrial Inc, valued at $106,620 using the latest closing price.

Guillemette Larry T, the Director of STAG Industrial Inc, sale 6,000 shares at $36.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05 ’25, which means that Guillemette Larry T is holding 38,666 shares at $217,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36 for the present operating margin

0.7 for the gross margin

The net margin for STAG Industrial Inc stands at 0.31. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 7.15, with 3.71 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 561.02 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.